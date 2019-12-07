



— New York City really dazzles during the holidays with so much to do and see across the five boroughs.

Alyssa Schmid, from NYC & Company, the city’s official tourism bureau, stopped by to discuss some of the best attractions you may not even know about.

Holiday light festivals are a big trend right now, and Schmid says it all started with the NYC Winter Lantern Festival on Staten Island.

The festival is back for its second year at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden. Schmid says it’s based off Chinese traditions and includes dancing and performances.

Meanwhile, at the Botanical Garden in the Bronx, you can find the Holiday Train Show.

“It’s all natural materials — acorns, birch bark, cinnamon sticks — and it’s old and new landmarks throughout New York City that model trains are running through,” Schmid said.

The Holiday Train Show also has special events for adults 21 and over that offer spiked hot chocolate, snacks and more.

New this year is LuminoCity on Randall’s Island.

“They have three different worlds. One is winter fantasy, one is based on our natural environment, and one is about confections, childhood dreams, so think big cakes and candy,” Schmid said.

To find more holiday events and attractions, visit nycgo.com/holidays.