By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have some nice skies this weekend, with some cold temps. Saturday is bright, but blustery, and temps top off between 34-39°.
Sunday, we tack on a few degrees and top off around 46°. Monday and Tuesday are incredibly warm days reaching close to 60°. However they are accompanied with some heavy bouts of rain. We’re talking up and possibly over 2″ for some.
We must also be in the lookout for some flooding potential north and west of NYC where they have over 6″ of snow. Have a great weekend and don’t forget the umbrellas Monday and Tuesday!