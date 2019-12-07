Comments
FLORAL PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A high school security guard on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.
Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Valenzuela, of Elmont, was arrested Friday morning.
Nassau County police say Valenzuela repeatedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl between June and October 2019.
Valenzuela was working as a security guard at Seawanhaka High School in Floral Park at the time.
He has been charged with first and third degree criminal sexual acts.
Anyone with information regarding this case or anyone else who may be a victim is asked to call Special Victim Squad detectives at (516) 573-4022 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.