NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was caught on camera trying to steal an 11-year-old’s cell phone in the Bronx.
The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on East 189th Street in Belmont.
Police say the 11-year-old boy was walking with a friend when a man approached him from behind and asked the boy if he knew the time.
When the boy pulled out his cell phone to check, the man grabbed the phone. The suspect and the boy struggled, but the man was able to pull the phone out of the victim’s hand and run off.
Another man was seen acting as a look-out for the first suspect.
The victim suffered some minor pain to his arm, but he refused medical attention.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.