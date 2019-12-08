Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say five teenagers robbed another teen at knifepoint in Brooklyn.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 30.
According to police, five teenage boys approached a 13-year-old boy in front of a home on East 16th Street near Quentin Road and surrounded him. One of the teens allegedly pulled out a knife.
Police say the boys took the 13-year-old’s iPhone 6, Apple AirPods and some groceries before running away.
The 13-year-old was not injured.
