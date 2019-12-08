CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, pedestrian struck, Upper West Side


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is in serious condition after being hit by a Brink’s truck while walking on the Upper West Side.

An 85-year-old was hit by a Brink’s truck while walking on the Upper West Side on Dec. 7, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

The 85-year-old woman was walking at Broadway and West 61st Street around 3 p.m. Saturday when the armored truck hit her.

She was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating.

