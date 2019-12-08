Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is in serious condition after being hit by a Brink’s truck while walking on the Upper West Side.
The 85-year-old woman was walking at Broadway and West 61st Street around 3 p.m. Saturday when the armored truck hit her.
She was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Police are investigating.