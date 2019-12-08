Furry Friend Finder: Chiquita & Raina Searching For Their Forever HomesChiquita is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix, and Raina is an 8-month-old, 45-pound, and still growing, German Shepherd.

How To Help Alleviate Stress For Children With Special Needs During The HolidaysThe holidays are a wonderful time for most kids, but for children with special needs, these events can be extremely overwhelming.

NYC & Company Helps Find New York's Best Holiday AttractionsHoliday light festivals are a big trend right now.

InterSchool Orchestras Of New York Students To Perform Annual Winter Celebration At Symphony SpaceThe nonprofit organization started in the 1970s with just 20 children in one orchestra.

NYC Resident Mysteriously Receiving Countless Letters To Santa In The Mail Starts Charity To Make Sure They Get AnsweredJim Glaub has no qualms opening thousands of letters not addressed to him and he's certain Santa Claus won't mind either.

Here's What To Do In Newark This WeekendFrom a podcasting workshop to a winter coat drive, there's plenty to enjoy in Newark this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.