Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Seven people were hurt in a multi-vehicle accident in Manhattan on Saturday night.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Seven people were hurt in a multi-vehicle accident in Manhattan on Saturday night.
It happened in the Flatiron District shortly before 9 p.m., CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.
Debris was all over the road at East 23rd Street and Park Avenue South as cops worked to figure out how the crash happened.
Police believe one of the drivers ran a red light, which caused the accident.
Three pedestrians were injured, along with three drivers and one passenger. All seven victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital.
No one suffered life-threatening injuries. At least two victims were in serious condition when they were taken to the hospital.
Police are also saying the driver who ran the red light may have suffered a medical episode beforehand, but they haven’t released any other details.