



— For months, CBS2 has been chronicling the saga of the forgotten families in New Jersey.

On Sunday, the mayor of Newark commented for the first time since the city filed a lawsuit against New York City to end the Special One-Time Assistance or SOTA program.

In a statement, Ras Baraka said: “We have been trying for almost a year to come to workable agreement. New York officials have not yet provided us with a list of their SOTA recipients or the addresses in which they were placed.”

Many of the SOTA recipients say they were moved into homes with deplorable conditions and no heat or hot water.

Mayor Baraka said with New York paying one year of rent up front, it left the families at the mercy of the landlords.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was surprised by the lawsuit, adding that he thought the two cites were working together.

Elizabeth, N.J. is also joining the lawsuit.

Union County leaders are also asking New Jersey’s attorney general to help stop the program.