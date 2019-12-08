NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The historic expansion of the Javits Center is now expected to be completed by March of 2021.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the $1.5 billion project is on time and on budget.
The steel-and-concrete superstructure is now in place. The governor and members of the project team signed one of the last steel beams to be installed.
The new center will include 500,000 square feet of exhibit space on one level and a 54,000 square foot special event space, making it the largest in the northeast.
“The convention center is a major economic engine for all of downstate New York. You bring in thousands of people through this convention center and the ripple economic effect is tremendous,” Cuomo said.
The first event to be held at the expanded center will be the International Contemporary Furniture Fair and Light Fair.
It’s expected to attract more than 40,000 design professionals.