



— In the Bronx , people carrying iPhones have been the target of robbers who have struck more than a dozen times.

The robberies have mostly taken place around the Grand Concourse.

The first reported incident happened on Nov. 2 when a 31-year-old man’s phone was snatched right from his hands.

Fourteen similar incidents followed. Police say the robbers mostly snatched phones from their victims’ hands or took them out of their back pants pockets.

In one incident, the suspect punched a 33-year-old woman in the face before grabbing her phone from her hand. In two other incidents, the suspect pushed their victims from behind and then snatched their phones out of their hands.

The most recent robbery happened Friday when the robbers targeted a 51-year-old man, also grabbing a phone from his hands and running off.

The youngest victim was a 13-year-old boy.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.