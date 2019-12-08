Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute between an Uber driver and a passenger could have turned deadly after the passenger pulled a firearm.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dispute between an Uber driver and a passenger could have turned deadly after the passenger pulled a firearm.
It happened in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the 37-year-old driver got into a fight with the passenger on Briggs Avenue.
The passenger then pulled the weapon from his jacket and threatened to shoot him before running off.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.