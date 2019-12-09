CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:clarkstown, escaped suspect, Local TV, new city, New York, Rockland County


NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) Clarkstown Police say a suspect who escaped the Rockland County Courthouse has been apprehended.

Christopher Palumbo, 33, got away around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police confirmed just before 8 p.m. that Palumbo had been caught. Further details have not yet been released.

Officials have not elaborated on why he was at the courthouse or how he got away.

Comments

Leave a Reply