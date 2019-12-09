Comments
NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Clarkstown Police say a suspect who escaped the Rockland County Courthouse has been apprehended.
NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Clarkstown Police say a suspect who escaped the Rockland County Courthouse has been apprehended.
Christopher Palumbo, 33, got away around 4 p.m. Monday.
Police confirmed just before 8 p.m. that Palumbo had been caught. Further details have not yet been released.
Officials have not elaborated on why he was at the courthouse or how he got away.