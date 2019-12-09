Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Con Edison customers in New York will likely see their gas and electric bills go up.
The utility is proposing an incremental rate hike over the next three years.
Under the plan, typical residents’ electric bills would go up about 4% each year. Gas bills would jump even more, increasing more than 7% each year.
The New York Public Service Commission appears poised approve the plan in January.
Con Ed says customers should follow these tips to lower their home energy bills:
- Lower your thermostat – Each degree over 68 can increase your energy usage by 3%.
- Consider a cold wash – Switching your temperature setting from hot to cold can cut energy use in half for washing one load.
- Upgrade your heating equipment – If you got your more than 10 years ago, you could save with an energy-efficient upgrade.
- Keep ducts and vents clean – Your heating system will run more efficiently, and it might last longer.
- Swap out your shades seasonally – Light-colored window coverings reflect the sun’s energy, while darker ones absorb it and release heat.
- Take showers instead of baths – Showers use half as much water as baths. Less hot water means less energy used.