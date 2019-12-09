



Police are trying to track down a group of suspects accused of robbing deliverymen in Brooklyn.

They’re wanted in six incidents between Oct. 7 and Nov. 21 in the Flatbush and East Flatbush sections.

Police said the suspects punched the deliverymen in the head and torso before stealing their cellphones, wallets and food.

🚨WANTED🚨for several ROBBERIES of (food delivery personnel) from Oct 7th-Nov 21 2019, Brooklyn @NYPD70PCT @NYPD67PCT 💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen them? Know who they are?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/lA2tKAftA0 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 9, 2019

In all, their haul was valued at nearly $5,550.

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 54 years old.

Police said the suspects are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.