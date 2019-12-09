Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for suspects in a vicious attack on a 71-year-old man in a Midtown subway station.
The confrontation happened around 3:30 p.m. in the passageway at the 42nd Street station between Seventh and Eighth avenues.
Police say a group of teen boys got into a dispute with the man.
The teens allegedly took the man’s cane then started beating him with a belt and belt buckle.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with cuts on his face and head. He’s expected to be OK.