



Long Island leaders are teaming up to fight back against hate crimes.

Nassau and Suffolk counties are forming an island-wide anti-hate task force. It will bring together elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders to educate about tolerance and find ways to put an end to the rise in hate crimes.

The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County was vandalized twice in two weeks. Most recently, two spray painted swastikas were discovered.

“The Holocaust started with name calling, bullying, graffiti – all the things we see today,” Steven Markowitz told CBS2.

Glen Cove police say graffiti is out of control on the property, which is also a county preserve, but this rises to a felony-level hate crime.

“They’re teaching tolerance, and you have the vandals that are doing the opposite – racial slurs, anti-Semitic swastikas – and it’s just horrible. They need to be educated,” said Det. Lt. John Nagle.

Police suspect those responsible for last week’s swastikas are different perpetrators from those who defaced signs in late November, leaving behind a racial slur at the memorial to 1.5 million children murdered in the Holocaust. Video from that incident shows four teens running from the property carrying flashlights.

“We don’t think they understood where they were or what they were doing. We attributed that to just vandalism, kids being stupid,” Markowitz said. “This time, swastikas at a Holocaust center, is extremely disturbing.”

Following the disturbing acts of vandalism, New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky introduced a bill to require schools to specifically teach about the symbol of suffering.

“It’s not just that you are vandalizing something, but you are sending a mention of terror to an entire community,” he said.

On top of those efforts, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and other leaders plan to share more details about the anti-hate task force at 10 a.m. Monday.