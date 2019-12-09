Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Cursive handwriting could be making a comeback in New Jersey.
Assemblywoman Angela McKnight has introduced a bill that would require elementary school students to learn how to read and write in cursive.
The practice was dropped from Common Core standards in 2010. McKnight says that was a mistake.
“It’s so important because there are so many important documents that they have to sign, such as a passport, their driver’s license,” she said. “There are some private schools that are teaching cursive writing, so we have private students who have a leg up on public students.”
The newly introduced New Jersey bill requiring a curriculum on cursive now heads to an assembly committee for review.