



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning! Make sure you have the umbrella, rain boots & rain coat ready as you head out the door…it’s gonna be a wet start to the week as rain will be likely through the day, and could be briefly heavy in spots. One bright spot is that It’ll be much warmer with temps in the mid 50s, compared to the 30s & 40s during the weekend

Unfortunately you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy on Tuesday as conditions stay damp. It doesn’t appear to be steadily raining through the whole day, but with temps in the low 60s and a cold front approaching, a risk for heavier showers is present.

Temps fall off a proverbial cliff tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, with rain changing to snow for much of the area…stay tuned!