For nearly a year, CBS2 has uncovered the Forgotten Families placed in deplorable homes across the river after New York City paid landlords one year’s rent upfront.

It’s known as SOTA, or the Special One-Time Assistance Program.

Attorneys from both cities spent Monday in federal court trying to iron out urgent matters.

CBSN New York’s Lisa Rozner reports the lawsuit was not settled Monday evening, but in the meantime, they have agreed on two urgent matters.

First, New York City has agreed to temporarily stop sending SOTA recipients to Newark.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokesperson Freddi Goldstein released the following statement:

“This Administration wholeheartedly believes that people have the right to a roof over their heads and to choose where they want to live. In the spirit of productive conversations and with the goal of moving toward an improved program, we will be temporarily pausing placements in Newark. We will be back in court on Thursday and if a satisfactory agreement is not met, we will file a formal challenge to the ordinance the next day.”

Second, New York City will agree to give addresses to Newark of current SOTA recipients. New York City also agrees to have its own city inspectors look at the current SOTA units in Newark alongside Newark housing inspectors.