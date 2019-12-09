



– Video capturing a newborn’s joy is going viral online.

The little girl is deaf and she’s giving hope to families all across the world.

Baby Georgina’s coos will put an instant smile on your face. The 4-month-old from England was diagnosed with severe deafness after failing her newborn hearing screenings.

Fitted with hearing aids, Georgina’s reaction to the sound of her mother’s voice in the morning brings any parent a calming reassurance.

“One of the best things about that video was how young the baby was,” said Dr. Maura Cosetti, director of the Cochlear Implant Center at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Cosetti says hearing impacts speech and language, so early detection is key in preventing long term developmental delays.

“There are a lot of risk factors for hearing loss,” Dr. Cosetti said. “I might be concerned for babies that have to spend time in the intensive care unit or have jaundice.”

In the United Sates, every child is screened at birth for hearing issues. Doctors say that’s how most of the problems are first detected, reported CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

“Hearing is very complicated. It’s actually not an ‘off and on.’ Much like glasses require a specific prescription, so does hearing loss,” Dr. Cosetti said. “You could hear some tones really well and some tones not at all.”

Hearing aids to cochlear implants are all treatment options, even for the smallest children. It worked for baby Georgina, and opened up her world.

It also showed families what’s possible, and let’s them know they’re not alone.