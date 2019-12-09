Comments
Wading River, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County firefighters made a risky rescue Sunday, saving a dog on Long Island’s North Shore.
Wading River, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County firefighters made a risky rescue Sunday, saving a dog on Long Island’s North Shore.
Firefighters in Wading River got a call about a large dog stuck in a drain pipe at Great Rock Golf Course.
The call came in just before 1 p.m., as the Wading River Fire Department was escorting Santa through the community to meet with local children and to collect food for its annual “Stuff-a-Bus” food drive.
They arrived to find Carson, a 110-pound black Labrador, had slipped down a three foot embankment into the freezing cold pipe.
The quick thinking first responders shoveled out four feet of top soil, cutting the drainage pipe to reach the dog.
They eventually pulled Carson to safety, posing for a picture with the thankful pooch.