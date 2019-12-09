



– It’s extremely rare to find a pelican this far north.

Wildlife experts say two babies flew off course and showed up on Long Island, scared and hungry.

A group of East End volunteers saved them.

Two young pelicans, just months old, were blown north to Montauk instead of south to Miami when they first left their nests in North Carolina.

Cold, hungry and confused, the imperiled pelicans were saved just in time, East Hampton veterinarians told CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.

They have a huge wingspan and extremely light birds for their size. They weren’t strong enough to fight gale-force winds, sending them off Long Island’s coast.

The fish they feed on have migrated southward. With temperatures dropping, the lives of the pelicans of were at risk. So volunteers stepped up, bringing them aboard a lobster boat and then ashore.

“October was really rough up here, weather-wise, with a lot of winds, gale winds and maybe they couldn’t get out. But nobody knows. We can’t ask them,” said Wildlife Rescue volunteer Doug Kuntz.

“Upon examination, we saw one bird had frostbite of its bill, pouch and foot. The other bird has bacterial infection. Both birds are being treated,” said Amanda Daley of the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center.

“We have a wonderful set of volunteer fisherman. They’re out there, they have their own boats, and they bring us fish on a daily basis,” said Adreinne Gillespie of Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center.

Before they could fly, the baby pelicans were banded in the nest as part of the North American Bird Banding program, a joint effort of the U.S. Geological Survey and Canadian WIldlife Service. Information from banding helps track their numbers, lifespan, habits and aids in conservation.

Once they are recovered, the Wildlife Rescue Center hopes to fly the birds south by airplane and release them to a rehab center in warmer climates.