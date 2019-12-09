



Police are searching for a man seen on video attacking a woman with an umbrella at a subway station in Queens.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Mott Avenue station in Far Rockaway.

Surveillance video shows the man walking along the A train platform. He suddenly turns around, runs toward a group of people and hits the woman over the head with his umbrella.

Police said the suspect escaped on a northbound A train.

The victim was treated on the scene for pain to her neck and head.

The suspect is believed to be 30 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black jacket and black sneakers, carrying a black backpack and black umbrella.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.