(CBS Local)– New York native and Columbia University graduate Julia Stiles knew right away that she wanted to be in the Jennifer Lopez led movie “Hustlers.”

The film has already surpassed $150 million at the box office and it’s been one of the biggest surprises of 2019. Stiles plays a journalist who unearths the story about strippers in New York scheming to take advantage of their wealthy clients from Wall Street.

While Stiles has been in many great movies like “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “Mona Lisa Smile,” the subject matter and acting blew her away in this movie.

“It was really interesting and it was kind of like an acting class for me, said Stiles in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Most of what my character is doing is asking questions and listening and trying not to react too hard core because she might make her subjects self-conscious. I got to watch Constance Wu in these amazing emotionally rich, interesting monologues. My first day on set I showed up and it was my interview with Jennifer Lopez’s character. This woman walks on set and I say who are you and what have you done with J-Lo. She had completely transformed into this other person.”

Stiles likes how the film dives into the economic circumstances the strippers face and the emotional roller coaster the characters played by Lopez, Wu, Keke Palmer, and Cardi B go on. Even though this is a really interesting story, it took a lot of work to get “Hustlers” made.

“I know it took the producers a while to get it off the ground,” said Stiles. “It’s not a giant Marvel movie or an obvious blockbuster. The subject matter is difficult, even though there are a lot of fun moments in it. So many people watch television more and it’s harder to get movies made. One of the things that is so exciting to me is that Hustlers made a lot of money at the box office. We got people to go to the theater and hopefully we will make more movies like this. A story about women, directed by a woman. My character looks at these strippers who normally in their life are exploited, taken advantage of and not in control of their own livelihood and she goes who are you and what’s your story. I want to hear what you have to say.”

“Hustlers” is available on DVD now.