



Tribeca has some of the most expensive real estate in New York City.

Along with the sky-high prices come some soaring spaces, like this week’s Living Large.

After a three-year gut renovation, indoor-outdoor living flows seamlessly in the trophy property located in the heart of Tribeca.

There’s a distinct sense of history along the cobblestone streets. But high above in the penthouse at 415 Greenwich Street, what’s old has been made new again.

“Completely gutted. Nothing here is the same from when the owners purchased it three and a half years ago,” said Danny Davis, of Corcoran.

Every inch of the 4,500 square foot residence has been re-imagined. The design is anchored in blackened steel door and window frames, white textured walls and white oak floors.

LIVING LARGE: Click here to see more from our series

“People call living rooms ‘great rooms,’ but this truly is great and spectacular,” Davis said.

With 12-foot ceilings, the room has it all. A peek-a-boo window with intimate seating flows into a spacious living and dining room with a black brick fire place. All that faces a grand garden escape.

Access to the outdoors, with its expansive lush landscaping, is a focal point. But you can shut off the outside with just the push of a button.

“That’s one of my favorite rooms over there. It’s just a little den for the kids,” said Davis.

There’s a gleaming white chef’s kitchen that maintains the home’s modern industrial vibe with ample space and storage.

Then, it’s upstairs to the home’s four bedrooms. There’s an equally impressive master bath, and the all-important closet.

There was more outdoors to explore on this level, too.

“This is protected. It’s a landmark district,” Davis said.

The building was originally a warehouse, built in 1911 and used for tea, soap and candy manufacturing.

To live large at 415 Greenwich Street in the heart of Tribeca will cost you $20 million.