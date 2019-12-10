



A 71-year-old homeless man was viciously attacked Monday at a subway station in Midtown

Now, police are searching for the suspect who used a metal belt buckle as a weapon.

The attack happened around 3:40 p.m. in the passageway between Seventh and Eight avenues at the 42nd Street-Port Authority station.

Police said it started as a verbal argument and the situation escalated.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s cane and hit him in the head with a belt buckle, punching and kicking him until he fell to the ground.

Police said the suspect ran off with two other men.

Paramedics could be seen taking the victim out of the station in a wheelchair, with his head wrapped and what appeared to be blood on his shirt. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital with cuts on his face and head.

Anyone with information about the attack or suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.