STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a missing in Connecticut woman.
The Stamford Police Department says 41-year-old Karolina Martinez Vanni was last seen Monday around noon after leaving her home.
Investigators say Vanni was walking along Lockwood Avenue near Cove Road at the time.
She was reported missing by her family on Tuesday. No other information about her disappearance has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local police at 203-977-4417.