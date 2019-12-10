



It will be mild this afternoon — about 60° for a high — with on and off rain through this evening. Rain will then change to snow overnight and last through the early morning hours tomorrow. It may be on and off and generally light, so we’re only expecting trace amounts up to an inch or so; areas south and east would likely see a steadier snow and could see upwards of 2+”.

The remainder of the day tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and much colder with highs only in the 30s. Then it turns even colder tomorrow night with temperatures bottoming out in the 20s.

Highs on Thursday will only get to around the freezing mark, but it will look great out there with lots of sunshine.