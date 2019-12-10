



By Giorgio PanettaCBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

We can expect a mild but wet one today. Temps are in the 50s to start but we could top off at 60 degrees! It is far from a total washout today, but the umbrella would be a good choice due to the nature of the front. Rain comes in waves and it can arrive at really any time. We then wait for temps to crash on the back side. This happens after midnight tonight.

We could catch some snow around here as the front tapers off Wednesday morning. We could see a general coating to a few slushy inches.

Check back in for the latest!