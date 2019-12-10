Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 15-year-old boy is dead and another child is injured following a stabbing in Newark.
Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to an apartment on Park Avenue near Highland Avenue.
Officers found a 15-year-old and 11-year-old suffering from stab wounds.
The 15-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The 11-year-old was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police said there is no threat to the public and, so far, no arrests have been made.
