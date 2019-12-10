NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver is facing charges after police say he led officers on a dangerous chase through the Holland Tunnel in both directions.
Witnesses captured dramatic video of the arrest Tuesday.
It all started on the New York side, just before the evening rush.
The NYPD and Port Authority tried stopping the suspect for driving erratically, but police say the driver sped through the tunnel into New Jersey. The suspect then eventually went back through the tunnel, allegedly trying to evade officers.
One Port Authority officer accidentally fired his weapon while dragging the driver out of the car – but no one was struck.
Port Authority police have taken the driver into custody and the investigation into why the driver took off is ongoing.