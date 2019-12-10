NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old girl is seriously injured after a frightening incident in Queens.
Police said an emotionally disturbed man was threatening people around 7:40 a.m. last Friday near 110th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill.
He allegedly yelled “I’m coming for you” at the girl and started chasing her. She got scared and darted into traffic, where she was struck by a car.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene, but the suspect took off.
The girl was rushed to Cohen Children’s Medical Center with serious injuries to her legs. She is listed in stable condition and expected to survive.
Police said the suspect is approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with a medium build, medium complexion, mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, white hoodie, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
