ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In an agency survey sent to commuters, bus riders are slamming NJ TRANSIT‘s service.
The Tri-State Transportation Campaign polled more than 250 riders in Newark and Elizabeth. Of those, 60 percent claim their bus is late more than three times a week. The main causes are traffic, bus breakdowns, and slow on-boarding because of cash payments for fares.
MORE: Read The Report
Another complaint is overcrowding. Buses fill up fast, leaving others in the dust.
“Multiple times it has happened where the bus will just drive by. The driver will act like he don’t see me,” commuter Chris Cuza said
According to the survey, 53% of riders also say they regularly use a bus stop with no shelter or amenities.
The Tri-State Transportation Campaign representing riders is calling on Trenton for more funding and local municipalities to improve streets for better bus flow.