Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – 2020 is just 20 days away.
Visitors had a chance to celebrate the new year a little early – with a sneak peek at the giant numbers that will ring in a brand new decade!
The second half of the “2020” sign was unveiled and illuminated on Wednesday in Times Square.
The numbers each measure seven-feet tall and, all together, will use a total of 309 energy efficient LED bulbs.
They will soon take their spot atop One Times Square and light up at midnight on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of the 2020’s.