NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in the case of a 14-year-old girl who seriously injured after being chased into a street and struck by a car.
Authorities have arrested 23-year-old Kevin Ramtahal of Queens on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.
Police said man was threatening people around 7:40 a.m. last Friday near 110th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill.
He allegedly yelled “I’m coming for you” at the girl and started chasing her. She got scared and darted into traffic, where she was struck by a car.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene, but the suspect took off.
The girl was rushed to Cohen Children’s Medical Center with serious injuries to her legs. She is listed in stable condition and expected to survive.
