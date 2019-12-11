NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A two-year-old boy in Manhattan was killed after falling onto the subway tracks and getting pinned by a train.

Chopper 2’s Dan Rice was over the scene Wednesday evening where the accident occurred, near Fulton and William Streets in Lower Manhattan. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the Fulton Street station.

Police sources told CBS2’s Ali Bauman the little boy was walking down to the subway with his mother. She had her hands full with shopping bags and he ran ahead of her.

That’s when the toddler’s foot slipped off the platform and he fell — just as a northbound 2-train was pulling in.

The child was pulled from under the train and rushed to New York Downtown Hospital, but was tragically pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities told CBS2 officers had to use airbags to lift the train. Witnesses said MTA workers and commuters frantically tried pushing the train off the two-year-old.

“Our hearts go out to mom of little boy involved, to the train crew for whom this was absolutely traumatic they were totally traumatized by this incident and anyone who witnessed the incident as well. These are the kinds of things you never want to talk about,” NYC Transit President Andy Byford said Wednesday night.

MTA officials said members of the train crew were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Back at the station, police were diverting subway riders away, while the NYPD investigates.

“One of the platforms we are able to move trains thru but they’re not stopping so in terms of service we’re diverting service around this incident that has obviously caused disruption tonight but that’s the least of my worries,” Byford added.

Police have not released the child’s name and said there did not appear to be any criminality, just a devastating accident.

