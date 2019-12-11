



– In this season of giving, police officers in Westchester say giving back is the most important thing around the holidays, so several of them put on a different kind of uniform Wednesday and surprised preschoolers.

An annual training exercise became a special holiday surprise for students at Elizabeth Seton Children’s School when several police officers dressed as elves repelled down the building to welcome Santa Claus to White Plains, reports CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“The kids are our biggest fans and we like to give back to the community,” said Lt. Danny Mcmahon. “Just seeing their smiles is all we could ask for. It’s priceless”

A dozen members of the White Plains Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit participated to bring plenty of smiles and holiday cheer to the preschool-age children, all who live with complex medical conditions.

“They may not necessarily have access to the typical holiday experiences that everyone else does, so bringing Santa to them is really important to them and their families,” said Principal Jennifer Geskie.

The children had front row seats to see the elves twist and turn down the building. When Santa arrived, he stopped for a few quick photo ops before paying a visit with gifts to each classroom.

“Bringing him to the school where they’re comfortable, where this is really their home away from home makes it important, really special for them,” said Geskie.

The children were happy to chat with Santa or give him a high-five, and they didn’t waste any time ripping their gifts open.

Both police and school staff members say after seeing the event’s success, they hope it can become an annual one.

The school serves about 1,000 children annually from over 40 school districts in Westchester, Putnam and all five boroughs of New York City.