NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – How’s this for coincidence?
You’ll have one final chance to see a full moon this year – and in this entire decade early Thursday morning!
The final full moon of the 2010’s will reach its peak and light up the night’s sky tonight at 12:12 a.m. Eastern Time — that’s 12:12 on 12/12.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, tonight’s December full moon is called a Cold Moon.
If you miss this one, or are already looking forward to ringing in the new year, the first full moon of 2020 will occur on Jan. 10.