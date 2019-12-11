JERSEY CITY SHOOTINGShooters Identified; Officials Say Kosher Market Was Targeted
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – How’s this for coincidence?

You’ll have one final chance to see a full moon this year – and in this entire decade early Thursday morning!

The final full moon of the 2010’s will reach its peak and light up the night’s sky tonight at 12:12 a.m. Eastern Time — that’s 12:12 on 12/12.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, tonight’s December full moon is called a Cold Moon.

If you miss this one, or are already looking forward to ringing in the new year, the first full moon of 2020 will occur on Jan. 10.

