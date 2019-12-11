JERSEY CITY SHOOTOUT6 Dead, Including Police Detective, After Standoff At Jewish Market
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:fort lee, Local TV, New Jersey, Water Main Break


FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break in Fort Lee may snarl the morning commute.

The main ruptured around 3 a.m. on Route 4 eastbound approaching the George Washington Bridge.

The route has been closed and traffic is being detoured at Grand Avenue.

New Jersey’s Department of Transportation says the following detour will be in place until further notice:

  • Motorists wishing to travel eastbound on Route 4 toward the George Washington Bridge will be directed to take the Grand Avenue/Rt 93 south exit
  • At the end of the ramp, turn right onto Grand Avenue/Rt. 93 south
  • Take Grand Avenue/Rt. 93 south
  • Turn right on at the traffic signal onto Degraw Avenue
  • Take the ramp to I-95 south
  • Stay left for I-95 south/Route 46/NJ Turnpike The Ridgefields
  • Take Exit 68 – Route 46/The Ridgefields
  • Stay right for Route 46/The Ridgefields
  • Use the left lane to get on Route 46 east
  • Follow Route 46 east to I-95 north/George Washington Bridge

Click here for real-time updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply