Comments
FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break in Fort Lee may snarl the morning commute.
FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break in Fort Lee may snarl the morning commute.
The main ruptured around 3 a.m. on Route 4 eastbound approaching the George Washington Bridge.
Rt 4 eastbound all lanes closed and detoured at the NJ Turnpike/I-95/George Washington Bridge in Ft Lee due to a water main break. Follow detour or plan alternate route. Expect Major Delays.
— NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) December 11, 2019
The route has been closed and traffic is being detoured at Grand Avenue.
New Jersey’s Department of Transportation says the following detour will be in place until further notice:
- Motorists wishing to travel eastbound on Route 4 toward the George Washington Bridge will be directed to take the Grand Avenue/Rt 93 south exit
- At the end of the ramp, turn right onto Grand Avenue/Rt. 93 south
- Take Grand Avenue/Rt. 93 south
- Turn right on at the traffic signal onto Degraw Avenue
- Take the ramp to I-95 south
- Stay left for I-95 south/Route 46/NJ Turnpike The Ridgefields
- Take Exit 68 – Route 46/The Ridgefields
- Stay right for Route 46/The Ridgefields
- Use the left lane to get on Route 46 east
- Follow Route 46 east to I-95 north/George Washington Bridge