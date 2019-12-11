JERSEY CITY SHOOTINGOfficials Say Kosher Market Was Targeted; 6 Dead Including Det. Joseph Seals, Shooters And 3 Civilians
Franklin Lakes, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A person of interest is in custody after a fire destroyed a church in Franklin Lakes early Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the fire at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish Church around 1:30 a.m. at 787 Franklin Lake Road.

The roof of the church was completely destroyed.

Authorities said they believe the fire was deliberately set.

Church staff and parishioners are salvaging what they can from the building.

 

