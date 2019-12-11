NEW YORK (Hoodline) – From a Christmas opera to holiday concerts, there’s plenty to enjoy in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
A Gramercy Opera Christmas
From the event description:
This December, Gramercy Opera returns to Brooklyn’s exclusive Montauk Club for “A Gramercy Opera Christmas.” Following the smash success of “Dickens’ A Christmas Carol — The Opera,” Gramercy Opera will present the award-winning opera “Story of an Hour.” Based on the 1894 short story by Kate Chopin, in a classic operetta-esque style, “Story of an Hour” is a one-act opera set in the 1800s during the Christmas season. It follows the story of a fatal train accident and the consequences it has on two young women — one of whose husbands is believed to have been on the train.
When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m.
Where: The Montauk Club, 25 Eighth Ave.
Admission: $30 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Gospel of Christmas According to Jazz
From the event description:
Top jazz musicians and gospel vocalists combine their musical gifts to perform Christmas classics, with scrumptious dinner sold afterward.
When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Historic First Church of God in Christ, 221 Kingston Ave.
Admission: $22.50
Aguinaldo Navideño
From the event description:
Aguinaldo is a tradition that takes place in some countries, such as the Dominican Republic. This is a social event that feature Christmas carols.
When: Friday, Dec. 13, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 a.m.
Where: Casa Del Mar Seafood Restaurant & Bar, 1779 Webster Ave.
Admission: $14
The Pat Roddy Band ‘Christmas Party’
From the event description:
The Pat Roddy Band “Christmas Party.” Ages 21 and over.
When: Friday, Dec. 13, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: SOB’s, 204 Varick St., New York
Admission: $25
