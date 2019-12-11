



Det. Joseph Seals was ambushed at Bay View Cemetery when he confronted the suspects.

Seals, 39, known to everyone as “Joe,” was a 15-year veteran of the Jersey City police force. His superiors called him one of the hardest-working men and one of the most instinctive cops on the job.

“Great cop… huge loss,” one Jersey City officer told CBS2’s Chris Wragge on Wednesday.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE TO THE MEMORIAL FUND FOR DETECTIVE JOSEPH SEALS, CLICK HERE.

“He was a cop’s cop. Everyone knew Joe, even the criminals. He was so visible. The bad guys knew what car he drove and avoided him at all costs,” another officer said.

MORE: Jersey City Shooting: Fellow Officers, City Mourn Loss Of Detective Joseph Seals

The cost is steep for his wife, Laura, and their five kids. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop was there to break the news.

“We cried with the family. It’s one of the hardest things that you ever have to see in your entire life,” Fulop said. “Nobody expected, I’m sure, Det. Seals not to return home. I’m sure his children expected him to return home.”

PHOTOS: Scenes From Jersey City’s Deadly Shootout

They meant the world to Joe. He somehow, to the amazement of his colleagues, managed to never miss a game or recital. He put family first. He also held down a second job putting down flooring to earn extra money. He had just moved to a day-side shift a few weeks ago.

The loss is significant.

One of his partners told Wragge, “When it came to the streets of Jersey City, Joe could never turn a blind eye. Tragically, this time it may have gotten him killed.”

Seals was a hero, and CBS2’s great friend, Frank Siller, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, are stepping up for the Seals family. Wragge spoke with Siller on Wednesday morning and was told an announcement will be made Friday morning on how to help the family in its time of need.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE TO THE MEMORIAL FUND FOR DETECTIVE JOSEPH SEALS, CLICK HERE.