



Details are emerging about the victims of Tuesday’s deadly shootout in Jersey City

Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals was fatally shot in the head around 12:30 p.m. at Bay View Cemetery off Garfield Avenue. Police said his killers then drove a stolen U-Haul van to a kosher grocery store on Martin Luther King Boulevard and opened fire, killing three innocent bystanders.

Rabbi David Niederman said those victims had lived or currently live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Among those killed were Mindel Ferencz, a wife and mother of five.

THE INVESTIGATION: Mayor Says Jewish Market Was Targeted In Deadly Standoff

“Mindel Ferencz, may she rest in peace, was a pioneer. She and her husband were from the first people who moved to Jersey City, who could not afford a home for their growing family and figured, ‘let’s go to places where it’s cheaper, and I’ll make an example and go there. I’ll open a grocery store so that families can go and shop locally,’” said Rabbi Niederman. “Therefore growing the community, alleviating the pain of so many – thousands of families – who live under unbearable conditions.”

“She was a lady full of love for others,” he added. “Unfortunately, her life was cut so short.”

Moshe Deutsch, son of prominent Jewish leader Abe Deutsch, was also killed.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: More From Reporters & Witnesses On Scene

“Moshe himself studied, found his time to help not only his peers from his yeshiva but other kids, and he was one of the major organizers in the major food drive that 2,000 families get every year,” said Niederman.

Seals was a veteran officer of over 15 years who joined the department in 2006.

Mayor Steven Fulop said he was well known throughout the city.

PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From Jersey City’s Deadly Shootout

“We cried with the family. It’s one of the hardest things you have to see in your entire life,” he said. “Nobody expected, I’m sure, Det. Seals not to return home. I’m sure his children expected him to return home.”

Seals left behind a wife and five children.

The name of the final victim has not yet been released, but Niederman said he was a worker at the store.