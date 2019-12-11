



Jersey City public schools have a delayed opening today, with classes starting at 10 a.m.

Approximately 30,000 students were placed on lockdown during Tuesday’s deadly shootout. They waited hours for the all-clear to be reunited with their parents.

Fortunately, no students were injured or put in danger.

The Jersey City Public Schools will have a delayed opening Wednesday December 11, 2019. Doors will open at 9:45 and classes begin at 10:00. — JCPS District (@jcps_district) December 11, 2019

They huddled under desks and lined up along the hallways.

“We were panicking, like what’s happening?” sixth grader Sophia Staten told CBS2.

“We’re used to gunshots, but nothing like this,” said resident Genesis Lorenzo.

THE LATEST: Jersey City Shootout: Mayor Says Jewish Market Was Targeted In Deadly Standoff

Rumors swirled and fear swept through classrooms.

“We were freaking out then, and then the teachers calmed us down with games and let us use our phones,” 11-year-old Rachel Cabrera said.

“Everyone was watching videos of what was happening. Everybody was worried, because the SWAT team was coming in,” said junior Alexandra Puertos.

City officials made sure to secure the schools as soon as gunfire broke out.

“We were in touch with the Board of Education immediately,” Mayor Steve Fulop told reporters. “It was one of the first things that we did. Then, we dealt with an active shooter situation for the better part of four hours.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From Jersey City’s Deadly Shootout

As heavily armed officers took over the streets outside, parents tried desperately to contact their kids, communicating with them by text.

“Scary, very terrifying. And I felt hurt that I couldn’t get my babies out of school,” said one mother.

“I can only imagine they might’ve even heard the initial shots,” father Juan Cabrera said.

After what felt like forever, the students were able to leave around 4:30 p.m. when all was deemed safe.

“Broke into tears with her, because it’s my little girl,” said Cabrera.

Det. Joseph Seals was killed in the shootout, along with three innocent bystanders and two suspects.

Complete coverage: Click here for more from reporters and witnesses on scene of the deadly shootout.