NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You’ll find the MTA’s new payment system known as OMNY now on more subway lines is throughout the city.
On Wednesday, the MTA launched the cutting-edge technology at turn styles at Penn Station.
The OMNY system will soon extend from Midtown to the South Ferry in Manhattan on 1, 2, and 3-trains.
It will also be available on 4, 5, and 6-trains from Midtown into areas of the Bronx.
OMNY takes payments from mobile wallets, Wi-Fi enabled credit cards, and smart watches so you only have to “tap and go,” according to transit officials.
The MTA says the system will replace the MetroCard by 2023.