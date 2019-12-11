JERSEY CITY SHOOTINGShooters Identified; Officials Say Kosher Market Was Targeted
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You’ll find the MTA’s new payment system known as OMNY now on more subway lines is throughout the city.

On Wednesday, the MTA launched the cutting-edge technology at turn styles at Penn Station.

The OMNY system will soon extend from Midtown to the South Ferry in Manhattan on 1, 2, and 3-trains.

It will also be available on 4, 5, and 6-trains from Midtown into areas of the Bronx.

OMNY takes payments from mobile wallets, Wi-Fi enabled credit cards, and smart watches so you only have to “tap and go,” according to transit officials.

The MTA says the system will replace the MetroCard by 2023.

