Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Responding to Tuesday’s attack on kosher market in Jersey City and the recent uptick in hate crimes in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new unit within the NYPD focused on stopping hate.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Responding to Tuesday’s attack on kosher market in Jersey City and the recent uptick in hate crimes in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new unit within the NYPD focused on stopping hate.
The acronym REME stands for Racially and Ethnically Motivated Extremism.
Watch: Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces New Unit Within NYPD After Jersey City Attack
“The unit is focused on identifying any trends and any signs of racially and ethnically motivated extremism,” de Blasio said. “It will directly take on the hate groups that are trying to spread in this country and that pose a threat to so many communities.”
De Blasio says the unit will operate within the NYPD’s Intelligence Bureau.