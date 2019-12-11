



The move comes after DiRienzo was sidelined just days before the Huguenots were set to play in the playoffs. The coach was reassigned from his duties on Nov. 13 after he allegedly violated school protocol. Sources told CBS2 he intervened with a disciplinary situation involving a relative.

“After 28 years of service to the New Rochelle City School District, its students and student athletes, Coach Louis DiRienzo has decided to resign from his position effective December 31, 2019. The Board thanks Coach DiRienzo for his years of dedicated service to the community and wishes him well in all of his future endeavors,” the City School District of New Rochelle said in a statement.

“After much thought, I have decided to resign from my positions as head football coach and teacher at New Rochelle High School. I am proud of my students’ and teams’ accomplishments on and off the football field these past 28 years. I will always be rooting for the Huguenots and the New Rochelle community. I thank the community for its support over the years,” DiRienzo said.

BREAKING: @NewRochelleED High School head football coach #LouDiRienzo #CoachD announces his resignation. Was suspended last month pending investigation into alleged violation of school disciplinary protocol. pic.twitter.com/Z82540qD5r — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) December 11, 2019

The Huguenots went on to win the championship.