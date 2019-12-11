NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The president of New York City transit says he’s furious about a delay to fix track problems on the 7-train.
Andy Byford says a signal transponder can malfunction when it gets slushy in the winter months. The company that makes it, has been working on a fix since March.
Now with another winter on the way, Byford says he’s tired of waiting and is demanding action.
“This morning I called in a New York director of operations for a dressing down. An extremely robust meeting, where it was made crystal clear this situation has to be resolved,” Byford declared.
“If they don’t fix it, there will be hell to pay.”
Covers are now being installed to protect the transponders from snow and ice. Byford says he wants to see the work – which started nine months ago – finished by this weekend.