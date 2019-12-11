



By Giorgio PanettaCBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have some winter weather to deal with today. But the good news, it’s really just this morning, as the system is a quick hitter. Skies are cloudy and snow filled as you leave the house or apt, but mainly early on.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through the overnight hours until 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is urging commuters to budget in extra time for their trip to work in the morning.

The New York City Emergency Management Department also issued a travel advisory for Wednesday’s commute.

“As the rain transitions to snow Wednesday morning, you could face messy road conditions during your morning commute. Public transportation is the best way to get around, as it helps to alleviate any potential gridlock,” Commissioner Deanne Criswell added in a statement Tuesday night.

If you were to sleep until noon, you might miss it all together. Snowfall is on the lighter side, with lots of coatings up to 2″, and some embedded pockets of 3″ or even a little more.

Temps are cold this afternoon dropping back into the lower 30s by sunset at 4:29 p.m. See the map for the outlines totals in your neck of the woods.

