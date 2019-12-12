Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A well-known part of the Christmas sparkle in one Bronx neighborhood is missing this holiday season – going dark for the first time in nearly half a century.
For 46 years, the elaborate display at the Garabedian home on Pelham Parkway North has delighted thousands of visitors.
This year the display will unfortunately be missing.
The family says health issues prevented them from setting up and maintaining the dozens of statues and lighting which they crafted and dressed by hand.
The Garabedians hope to be able to turn on the lights during the holiday season next year.